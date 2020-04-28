Bravo baby! Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, April 27, after a previous pregnancy loss, Us Weekly confirms.

“Very happy to report that last night Golnesa Gharachedaghi gave birth to Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi,” the star’s rep told Us. “The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches. Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that the Shahs of Sunset star, 38, was pregnant. The reality star had previously spoken to Us exclusively about her family plans.

“I always say healthy and wealthy is No. 1 because I don’t want a relationship with a man,” the California native said of finding a sperm donor in August 2018. “I want a good father figure for my child, so I need to know he’s educated, you know, that he can teach his child enough about how to live and get through life and be very, very financially set to make sure he takes care of his baby mama.”

The Bravo personality went on to tell Us that she wanted a baby girl, explaining, “If you’re a single parent as a woman, I would not know what to do with a boy, right? I wouldn’t know what to do, and I think I would turn him into this evil, fighting machine because I’m so alpha.”

Prior to her pregnancy news, Gharachedaghi suffered a miscarriage. “Summer of last year I was finally pregnant,” she explained in a February 2020 Instagram post, adding she soon faced “a series of unfortunate events.” “I’ll keep it short … but let’s just say that the pregnancy was lost and I ended up in the ER undergoing emergency surgery to remove both of my fallopian tubes. After the healing process was complete, I went thru IVF again and got pregnant again!”

The model wed Shalom Yeroushalmi in 2017 before splitting from the businessman, 37, the following year. The breakup had a major impact on her decision to have kids, Gharachedaghi told Us exclusively in 2018.

“I think this marriage [showed me I could raise a child],” she said. “I never believed in marriage, and I did this marriage for him, and I immediately realized it was OK to be selfish … I’m not getting younger. It’s not going to change, and why not just now? Why not do it?”