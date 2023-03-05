Making Bravo history. After news broke of Tom Sandoval‘s split from Ariana Madix amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, fellow celebrities quickly entered the chat to offer their opinions on the drama.

Below Deck star Kate Chastain took to social media on Friday, March 3, to throw shade at Leviss. “Well I guess we know who isn’t winning Ms. Congeniality on #PumpRules,” she tweeted, referring to the California native’s beauty pageant past. “In hindsight I’m not really sure Raquel has a complete grasp on ‘boundaries’ yet.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade togther due to his infidelity. “They were having problems for a while,” a source revealed to Us, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native became aware of Sandoval and Leviss’ connection.

The former couple’s Vanderpump Rules costars were quick to choose sides amid the drama.

Kristen Doute, who previously had issues with Madix, offered support to her now-friend. “I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, who dated Sandoval before Madix, said via Instagram Stories on Friday. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Lala Kent also weighed in on the news, writing via Instagram Stories, “Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f—k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Meanwhile, Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, had some choice words for her ex-boyfriend and Leviss.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” he commented on James Kennedy’s Instagram post. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. … Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Shortly after the news made headlines, Ariana was spotted trying to avoid an awkward run-in with Sandoval at their home. In photos obtained by Page Six, the former SUR bartender left her house before the Missouri native arrived following a concert in Anaheim, California.

Scroll down to see which stars addressed the Vanderpump Rules drama: