A tense reunion? Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were spotted for the first time since news broke of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Madix, 37, was seen on Saturday, March 4, trying to avoid crossing paths with Sandoval, 39, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The Florida native walked out of her home in sweatpants and a hoodie but without shoes as she headed for her car. Sandoval, for his part, was photographed returning from a show in Anaheim, California, with makeup still on his face.

The awkward almost run-in came one day after Us Weekly confirmed the former couple’s split. A source revealed to Us that Madix and Sandoval parted ways after she found out about his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar.

Amid the drama, Sandoval hinted at his personal issues while putting on a performance with Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” an eyewitness recalled to Us about the TomTom cofounder asking the crowd during the show on Friday, March 3, hours after the scandal made headlines.

The businessman went on to address his infidelity in a statement. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

Sandoval asked his followers not to take their anger out on his restaurants. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he continued. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

He concluded: “I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

Madix, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the end of her relationship. She deleted her social media accounts shortly before news broke of her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity. Their costars, however, have been vocal about the scandal.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” her brother, Jeremy Madix, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”