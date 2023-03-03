It’s over. Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have split after dating for nine years.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, broke up after the Missouri native allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss, who joined the cast of the Bravo series in 2016. Leviss previously caused a stir in the cast for making out with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney in August 2022.

Ahead of their breakup, Madix addressed the rumors she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” she exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Fans of the Bravo series were first introduced to the reality star in 2013 during the inaugural season of the show, which showcased his tumultuous relationship with Kristen Doute at the time. Madix joined the cast during the season and came to work at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR.

Rumors swirled that Sandoval and Madix hooked up while he was still with Doute — which both of the bartenders denied. The costars split offscreen in 2014 and the Missouri native moved on with Madix shortly after confirming their relationship at the season 2 reunion.

Doute was vocal about her discontent with her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship. During season 3, the Michigan native shocked her fellow cast members when she invited a woman from Miami who claimed she slept with Sandoval. The reality tv couple chose to walk out of the restaurant and ultimately returned after Lisa Vanderpump called the couple back.

Madix later exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 that she didn’t have many regrets about the way she chose to handle the dramatic situation while cameras were rolling. “The reason why we left is because we felt like production was pulling this whole thing. We were, like, ‘Oh, so random people just show up now,'” she revealed. “I do regret, I guess, just not fully calling out the whole real story, like on camera and staying there.”

Sandoval and Madix later settled their issues with Doute and continued to nurture their relationship. In December 2018, The Paradise City star’s boyfriend hinted that he and the DFH founder will “probably never” get engaged to which she agreed.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix told Us at the time. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books.”

The couple also quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted it was a “reasonably positive” experience considering the circumstance.

“I know it can be rough being locked down with somebody all the time, but it’s been nice. We have our own things going on, but we’ve been doing stuff together,” Sandoval said.

In 2021, the pair celebrated seven years together, and Madix shared a touching tribute on her Instagram. “7 years with you ❤️ you’ve shown me love that i had only dreamed of. i don’t know what adventures life has in store for us but if it’s anything like the last 7 years, i can’t wait to spend every moment with you ❤️ i love you @tomsandoval1,” Madix gushed.