Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Returning for Season 10? Everything to Know So Far

Not over yet? After filming wrapped on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, many of the cast members went through major changes that left viewers curious about the show’s future.

As episodes of the Bravo series aired in October 2021, Lala Kent sparked breakup rumors when she wiped all photos of her then-fiancé, Randall Emmett, from her social media. The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Lala and Randall ended their engagement.

By the end of the year, costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss also announced their decision to part ways while filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in a joint statement via Instagram in December 2021. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

During the reunion special, which aired in January 2022, the former couple opened up about what caused their split.

“We had a conversation a couple of months ago. I asked her if I am your soulmate and she said, ‘Do you think I am your soulmate?’ It was almost like the first time that I felt like we weren’t destined in the galaxy,” James, whose proposal played out during season 9, recalled at the time. “It wasn’t a clear answer. It wasn’t like, ‘Absolutely you are my soulmate.’ That’s how it should be I feel like. At least that is what I want. And we rather just end it and pull the Band-Aid off before we get married, have a baby and f–king get a divorce. That is literally the last thing I want.”

The streak of public breakups continued when longtime cast members Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed in March 2022 that they were calling it quits after 12 years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Katie wrote via Instagram. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom co-owner shared his own statement, telling fans that his “heart aches” to share the news about the end his marriage. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he wrote via Instagram. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

What do the breakups and shakeups mean for the future of Vanderpump Rules? Scroll down for everything we know so far: