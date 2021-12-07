Keeping it friendly? James Kennedy is fine with his ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, still being a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast after their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Bravo hasn’t made an official decision on next season,” the insider says, noting that if the series does get picked up, “James does want Raquel to continue with the show.”

The DJ, 29, and the former pageant queen, 26, announced their separation on Sunday, December 5, revealing they called off their engagement seven months after Kennedy proposed.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals,” the pair wrote in a joint statement, which they shared on their respective social media pages. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Us exclusively confirmed that the twosome called it quits prior to making their public announcement, with a source telling Us they will “discuss their split” on the upcoming season 9 reunion special.

While there isn’t a premiere date set for the reunion yet, both Kennedy and Leviss were spotted filming the special on Friday, December 3.

The Sonoma State University alum has since moved out of her and Kennedy’s L.A. home, sharing glimpses of her moving process with fans via Instagram on Sunday.

“As my dad says … my new home,” Leviss wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video of her rolling the door on her storage unit up and down after unpacking a U-Haul filled with her belongings.

Kennedy, for his part, posted about not knowing what’s the future holds after he finished shooting season 9 of the Bravo series on Tuesday, December 7, seemingly hinting at his life without Leviss as his partner.

“What a year it has been (to say the least),” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him in his dressing room. “Today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me.”

The England native explained that he is “not sure” what he’s going to next but reassured his fans that he will continue his journey without alcohol after becoming sober in June 2019.

“I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers,” he concluded.

Leviss and Kennedy made their romance Instagram official in February 2016, after meeting on New Year’s Eve two months prior. Kennedy proposed to the model in May while celebrating Leviss’ birthday with a “Rachella” themed bash.

The former couple weathered many ups and downs amid their relationship, including cheating scandals and Kennedy’s sobriety journey. A source told Us earlier this month that the pair “both want different things,” which is why they ultimately split.

“They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends,” the insider added. “They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper