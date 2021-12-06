The tea is coming — eventually. James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss publicly announced their split on Sunday, December 5, but their breakup happened prior to the weekend. The Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion will show the exes explaining how their engagement ended, Us Weekly confirms.

“James and Raquel discuss their split during the reunion,” an insider exclusively tells Us.

Bother Leviss, 26, and Kennedy, 29, were spotted filming the season 9 reunion at a Los Angeles soundstage on Friday, December 3. The breakup may come as a shock to fans, who have been watching the pair during happier times on the Bravo reality show. Kennedy proposed in May and social media showed the DJ and the SUR server looking more in love than ever while celebrating their intention to get married at a July wrap party.

While the former couple will spill the tea on their split at the Pump Rules reunion (which doesn’t have an airdate yet), they seem to be taking the high road — at least on social media. Hours after the two announced their breakup, Leviss and Kennedy still follow each other on Instagram, and they haven’t deleted their photos together either.

The exes put on a united front as they announced the end of their engagement on Sunday, sharing identical statements with the same photo. They both turned comments off for the posts as well.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the statement read. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The VPR cast kept quiet following the announcement, but many believed the two to be a great match, including Lisa Vanderpump.

“[Leviss is] the best thing that ever happened to him,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, told Entertainment Tonight in May. “But you really do see Raquel kind of blossoming, blooming. … You see her really having a voice. She was very much, like, a deer caught in the headlights before, but now she’s, like, actually kind of really comes out of a shell.”

The former flames aren’t the only major Vanderpump Rules breakup to make headlines recently. Lala Kent ended her engagement to fiancé Randall Emmet, the father of her daughter Ocean, 9 months, and the 31-year-old said she’d try to explain their split a bit on the upcoming reunion.

“You know there are certain things that can be discussed,” she explained on the December 1 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “And there are certain things that go a little deeper that I will answer to the best of my ability.”

Amid cheating rumors, an insider confirmed to Us in November 2020 that Kent decided to end the relationship after more than five years.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source explained at the time. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”