Spillin’ the tea! Lala Kent is speaking out about her split from former fiancé, Randall Emmett — and those cheating allegations.

During the Wednesday, December 1, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the 31-year-old talked about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion and whether she would address her breakup on camera.

“You know there are certain things that can be discussed,” she said. “And there are certain things that go a little deeper that I will answer to the best of my ability.”

The Bravo celebrity also made it clear that she’s “big on accountability,” explaining to her listeners, “When I behave a certain way — this that or the other way — I’m a firm believer that the universe has always held me accountable and it’s made me sit here and face things and be truthful and honest.”

She added, “I know that I mess up sometimes, but I am very proud of my evolution. And when I look in the mirror, I know that I am a good human being and that’s good enough for me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kent and Emmett, 50, had called off their engagement after three years. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us on November 3. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

Rumors that the pair, who share 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, had split started swirling in October after Kent removed all photos of Emmett, 50, from her Instagram. Days later, she “liked” a meme about the movie producer allegedly cheating on her and was spotted without her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles.

The Give Them Lala author, who moved out of the home she shared with Emmett last month, had not publicly commented on the allegations against her estranged husband until now. Still, some of her Vanderpump Rules costars including James Kennedy offered their two cents on the situation.

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kennedy, 29, said on the October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But honestly, I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business.”

However, after everything she’s been through with Emmett, Kent admitted on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast that “it’s very hard for me to watch this season [of Vanderpump Rules]. When I watch it it’s like I was just someone who thought she was in a very different situation than she was actually in.”

Keep scrolling to see what else Kent said about her breakup with Emmett: