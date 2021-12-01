Offering relationship advice. During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent referred to her bond with Randall Emmett while addressing Tom Schwartz‘s lack of support for his wife, Katie Maloney.

“When Randall doesn’t have my back, he sleeps in another room. Which doesn’t happen often, actually, at all,” Kent, 31, explained to her costar about her relationship dynamic with Emmett, 50, on Tuesday, November 30.

When Schwartz, 39, asked how the couple handle issues if the Give Them Lala author is wrong, Kent noted, “He talks to me about it behind closed doors and he lets me know in the moment, ‘I’m ride or die for you, even though you done f–ked up.'”

The Utah native’s glimpse at her relationship with the director comes after Us Weekly confirmed their split last month. Kent and Emmett, who got engaged in 2018, originally sparked breakup speculation in October after the reality star deleted all her Instagram posts with her then-fiancé.

After Kent stepped out without her engagement ring on multiple occasions, a source told Us that the duo decided to go their separate ways.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back,” the insider revealed.

The Row actress, who shares 8-month-old daughter Ocean with the film producer, explained that she was planning to keep her focus on her little one.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” she said on the November 3 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” which she previously cohosted with Emmett. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

That same month, Emmett reflected on getting to work with Kent on their podcast as he announced his departure from the project.

“I was thinking about the episodes I was most proud of … I’m most proud of breaking kind of our whole pregnancy journey, you know, announcing it and being open about that and then the birth of Ocean and talking about all the different things,” he noted. “But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business.”

The Bravo personality has also started exploring other ventures with a merchandise line inspired by her split from the Midnight in the Switchgrass director. Kent released her “BRand new” hoodie, which matches her updated tattoo, on Friday, November 26.

One day prior, Kent reflected on how she spent her first holiday alone with her daughter.

“At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here’. The time flew by,” she wrote alongside a pic with Ocean via Instagram. “Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all.”