Lala Kent Is Selling Shady Randall Merch After Very Different Thanksgiving

A shady — or savvy — business opportunity? Lala Kent is selling merchandise inspired by her split from Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star debuted her “BRand new” hoodie on Friday, November 26. The design matches Kent’s tattoo, which she tweaked from “Rand” to “BRand new” earlier this year. She set her Instagram Story to a track by 50 Cent – the rapper who Emmett, 50, publicly feuded with in 2019.

After weeks of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed on November 3 that Kent and Emmett, who share 8-month-old daughter Ocean, called off their engagement. The Bravo personality reflected on her first holiday as a single mother on Thursday, November 25.

“At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here’. The time flew by,” Kent captioned a sweet snap with Ocean via Instagram. “Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all.”

Emmett, for his part, shared several pictures with Ocean from his own Thanksgiving celebration.

“This is Oceans first thanksgiving today. I am so grateful for her, Rylee, and London,” he wrote, referring to his two older daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. “She will never understand how this moment today for me meant everything and more to my soul. I am so grateful to be able to spend her first thanksgiving together. Im so grateful for all my friends and family. My prayers for a happy and healthy thanksgiving go out to everyone.”

The film producer added that “no matter what” Ocean is his “heart.”

“The best day ever,” he wrote. “Her spirit shines through everything. I love you Ocean❤️ Happy 1st Thanksgiving today….your sisters will be home this weekend!!”

A source told Us earlier this month that Emmett and Kent were “in the midst of figuring out the parenting plan” after their split.

“Nothing has been set in stone. It’s a private matter but they’re hoping to figure out some sort of schedule that works well both for them. Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what,” the insider said on November 10.

Another source previously told Us that Kent was the one to pull the plug on their relationship.

“The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back,” the second source said. “He’s constantly posting about Ocean in hopes of getting Lala’s attention and putting on the ‘I’m a good father’ act.”

