Is it over? Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been engaged since September 2018 — but they sparked split speculation three years later when Kent wiped photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, fell for the movie producer, 50, after meeting in December 2015, but they kept their budding romance pretty quiet to start.

When Emmett met Kent, he was going through a divorce with Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London and Rylee. The producer’s complicated personal life made things hard for the new couple, which fans saw on season 5 of the Bravo reality series.

“That will go down as one of the toughest times in my entire life. I was just so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before, and so my feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect, because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things,” Kent recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2018, one year after Emmett’s divorce was finalized. ”He’s my best friend. He takes care of my heart and my soul. That’s important when you’re in a relationship. You have to marry your best friend. What’s better than being able to have sex with your best friend?”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder and the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer went public with their romance in 2018, the same year Emmett popped the question in Mexico.

As the COVID-19 crisis forced the couple to postpone their April 2020 nuptials, the filmmaker exclusively told Us Weekly how “heartbreaking” it was to have to put things on hold.

“She’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world,’” Emmett told Us in May 2020 of Kent’s reaction to having to switch things up. “[She said], ‘I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

However, the twosome, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, sparked breakup speculation in October after Kent “liked” a meme about Emmett allegedly cheating on her. Days later, she was spotted without her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles.

