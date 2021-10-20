As rumors swirl about the status of Lala Kent‘s engagement to Randall Emmett, the reality star continued to fuel split speculation by going ringless.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules personality was spotted walking through Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 19, and her left ring finger was noticeably bare. Kent dressed down in a pair of ripped jeans and a graphic sweatshirt as she held her phone up to her face. Her hair was tied back into a low bun beneath a black baseball cap.

Kent got engaged to the producer, 50, in 2018 after taking their relationship public the previous year. Emmett was previously married to Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, from 2009 until their 2015 separation. Their divorce was made final two years later.

Fans of the Bravo star recently began to wonder whether she and the director were on the rocks when she wiped all photos of him from her Instagram account. While she’s previously owned up to archiving pictures of Emmett when she’s upset with him, Kent also shared an Instagram Story on Sunday, October 17, with Beyoncé lyrics about cheating, causing some to speculate that there was more to the story. In addition, comments on some of her posts have been disabled.

Amid reports of a broken engagement, the pair have continued to upload pics of their 7-month-old daughter, Ocean. The Utah native, for her part, celebrated “finally” being able to do an in-person book signing in Los Angeles for her 2020 memoir, Give Them Lala.

“I love you all and I’m thankful for ALL the support. Truly. This book feels like another lifetime. But I’m thankful I get to look back on moments, to see just how far I have come,” she captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I am unbreakable, thanks to you all 🤍.”

Neither Kent nor the Florida native have publicly addressed the rumors about their relationship, but her costar James Kennedy chimed in with his opinion during Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” the 29-year-old DJ explained. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?”

Kennedy pointed out that “these days,” he’s more focused on his own engagement to Raquel Leviss than on any outside drama. However, he couldn’t help but notice that the timing of Kent’s supposed breakup seemed a little convenient as season 9 of Vanderpump Rules continues.

“It’s perfect timing, isn’t it? Tonight’s more about me and Raquel and all we are talking about so far is Lala,” he joked. “I’m just, like, it’s perfect. She’s got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?”

