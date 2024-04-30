Victoria Fuller likely had a run-in with ex-boyfriend Chris Soules at Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s wedding.

Bachelor Nation member Joe Amabile shared a series of photos from the Georgia wedding weekend on Monday, April 29, and eagle-eyed fans discovered Soules, 42, in a group photo. (The former Bachelor wasn’t captured in footage posted earlier in the weekend.)

Fuller, 30, was also at the wedding — going solo after her split from Greg Grippo — and stood by Joy’s side as her maid of honor. It’s unclear if Fuller, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, and Soules interacted during the wedding (the truth will likely be revealed on one of the many Bachelor Nation podcasts), but it’s important to note that the two have some major history.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that Soules — who was on season 10 of The Bachelorette and starred as the season 19 lead — “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” sparking romance rumors between them. One month later, Us broke the news that the duo were “exclusively dating” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “She is still quarantining with him in Iowa,” a source told Us at the time.

As the two heated up, several Bachelor Nation members offered insight to Soules and Fuller’s romance.

“I think everything’s great and everything’s working out, and I think she’s madly in love with him. Good for both of them,” fellow Bachelor Nation alum Kelley Flanagan, told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “That makes me happy.”

Two months later, however, things went south. Fuller confirmed in September 2020 that she and Soules had split.

“We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is,” she said on “The Viall Files” podcast at the time. “I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish.”

Two years after their split, Fuller made headlines for a budding romance with Grippo. The pair were together from 2022 until earlier this month, when Grippo, 30, confirmed that he and Fuller had broken up.

“[I’m] not going to detail anything. But we definitely ended things,” Grippo said on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, released on April 22. “I don’t have anything bad to say, she’s amazing and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”