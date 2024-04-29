Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

By
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When former Bachelor Nick Viall married Natalie Joy in Georgia on Saturday, April 27, there were some notable names who watched the couple exchange their vows.

With 170 attendees on the 300-acre family farm, there were more than just Bachelor Nation members who took the trip to the south.

“A beautiful evening celebrating a beautiful couple 🥂” Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared via Instagram with photos from the wedding. Viall, 43, responded to her post writing, “Just a joy to have you both. We love you guys.”

Viall and Joy also shared some photos from the event before jetting off to their honeymoon and, yes, their 2-month-old daughter, River Rose, is tagging along.

“My wife is an artist, this wedding was her vision,” Viall captioned a photo dump from the wedding, posted on Monday, April 29, and featuring photos from their “country chic” welcome party.

“I figured since we’re on a farm and we’re in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around,” Joy told People of the wedding. “It’s just very relaxed and fun!”

Keep scrolling to uncover all the celebrity guests in attendance at Viall and Joy’s wedding:

Courtesy of Jenni JWOWW/Instagram

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

The Jersey Shore star couldn’t stop posting pictures from the wedding weekend, even posing for snaps alongside fiancé Zack Clayton.

Farley’s appearance at the wedding came following her “Viall Files” podcast appearance in February, when Joy and Viall invited the reality star to their wedding.

Josh Peck

Peck attended the ceremony alongside wife Paige O’Brien. The couple shared photos with Viall and Joy along with photo booth moments with other attendees.

Remi Bader

The influencer celebrated the Vialls with videos from the wedding ceremony. “Best weekend celebrating two amazing people,” she captioned an Instagram post following the wedding.

Tefi Pessoa

Otherwise known as just Tefi, the TikTok star donned a blue gown during the wedding. She even kissed Joy during the reception, per an Instagram post from the weekend.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Viall’s longtime friends from The Bachelor franchise were in attendance. “I’ve always looked forward to seeing @nickviall see his bride coming down the aisle,” Iaconetti shared via Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Serena Pitt/Instagram

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

The Bachelor Nation couple snapped photos from the event, praising Joy and Viall’s wedding aesthetic.

Ben Higgins

The former Bachelor star didn’t take many photos from the event, but posted one thanking the happy couple for the invite.

Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor Nation alum was by Joy’s side as her maid of honor during the ceremony. (Her ex-boyfriend, Greg Grippo, did not appear to be there.)

Natasha Parker

Parker also posted tons of photos alongside her fellow Bachelor Nation members during the ceremony and the reception.

Katie Maloney

The Vanderpump Rules star attended the wedding alongside “Disrespectfully” podcast cohost Dayna Kathan. Their show lives under Viall’s podcast network, Envy Media.

Genevieve Parisi

She shared tons of images with Fuller during and after the wedding.

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Surprise Wedding: 'Literally in Tears'

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Surprise Wedding: 'Literally in Tears'

