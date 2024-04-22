Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust — Greg Grippo has confirmed his split from girlfriend Victoria Fuller.

Grippo, 30, addressed his relationship status on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jason Tartick‘s “Trading Secrets” podcast. “You know, being in a public relationship and if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more,” he explained. “It’s hard.”

Grippo referred to the end of his relationship with Fuller, also 30, as “really sad,” emphasizing that he wanted to “respect” his ex as they navigate their breakup. “[I’m] not going to detail anything,” he said. “But we definitely ended things. … I don’t have anything bad to say, she’s amazing and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”

While Tartick, who ended his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe last year, noted that “public noise” can take a toll on a couple’s bond, Grippo’s pal Andrew Spencer, who also appeared on the podcast, said scrutiny from Bachelor Nation fans had the opposite effect on Grippo and Fuller.

“I think that the women in the franchise get attacked,” Grippo added. “Especially, like, a select few of them, no matter what they do. … Seeing somebody go through that type of s—t, especially someone you’re in a romantic relationship with, is really tough and I hated that part of it all. But it definitely grew us really close.”

Despite going through a breakup, Grippo is looking forward to his next chapter. “This stage of my life right now, I’m really happy about and excited for. It just feels really fresh,” he said on Monday, noting that he feels “the lightest” he has in a long time.

Viewers met Fuller on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor in 2020, with Grippo making his Bachelorette debut the following year on Katie Thurston‘s season. The pair were first linked in the fall of 2022 after Fuller’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during the season 8 finale, and he claimed that she was unfaithful before they called it quits. Fuller, however, insisted there was no overlap when she moved on with Grippo.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” Fuller exclusively told Us in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”

The pair appeared to be going strong, but eagle-eyed fans noticed some social media activity that pointed to trouble in paradise. Grippo and Fuller had not shared a joint Instagram photo since December 2023, and earlier this month, they unfollowed each other.

Fuller and Grippo previously sparked split speculation last summer. At the time, she subtly quieted the rumors by posting a pic of Grippo with her dogs.