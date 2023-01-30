Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Relationship Timeline

They may have gotten a controversial start, but Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are still going strong.

Bachelor Nation met Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After her relationship with the pilot didn’t work out, she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules. The twosome split in fall 2020 after spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I still talk to him all the time. I think he’s amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast in September 2020. “I’m not a farmer, but I know a lot about f—king corn now.”

Grippo, for his part, was introduced to fans on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in summer 2021. He quit the series amid a disagreement with the lead after their hometown date.

“I hate watching that back … That hometown [date] made me really upset,” he said during his own interview with Nick Viall in August 2021. “I was so eager to try to get on the same page as her, but it didn’t come off that way. I came off angry. … It was very immature for me and I never want people to try and justify how I acted. We can’t normalize that behavior. … I was pretty ashamed of it all.”

The New Jersey native went on to date Clémence Lopez for several months as Fuller decided to look for The One in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise. While Grippo and Lopez quietly split, the Virginia Beach native got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the beach.

Things changed shortly after the series wrapped, however. In October 2022, Fuller was spotted with Grippo in Italy. Fans caught the pair together on two separate outings, sparking dating speculation.

Rumors were fueled when Grippo commented – and deleted — a flirty remark on Fuller’s Instagram.

“Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like🖤,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself set to Zach Bryan‘s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

Grippo responded, “Good girl.”

Viall, who is friends with Grippo (while Fuller is close with the season 21 Bachelor’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy), subsequently confirmed their relationship via TikTok video of Fuller kissing Grippo on the cheek.

Scroll through for their relationship timeline: