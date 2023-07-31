Victoria Fuller may have just silenced speculation about her romance with Greg Grippo.

The Bachelor alum, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 30, to share a photo of Grippo, 30, on the couch with her dog at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. While some fans on Reddit are convinced Fuller uploaded an old pic from January, she followed up the post with a snap of “some midday martinis,” which included two glasses.

Fuller and Grippo’s social media feeds have been flooded with questions from their followers about why they had been spending time apart from each other. The former Bachelorette contestant, for his part, enjoyed a getaway with BFF Andrew Spencer in Chicago in late June before going to New York City for work and his home state of New Jersey in July. Earlier this weekend, he partied at The Columns in Avon-By-The-Sea, per footage shared by the bar’s social media page.

Fuller and Grippo started dating in early fall 2022 after her engagement to Bachelor in Paradise costar Johnny DePhillipo ended. The couple navigated backlash about the timeline of their relationship at the time, with DePhillipo claiming there was overlap — something Fuller and Grippo denied.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now,” Fuller told Us Weekly in November 2022. “But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man. He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”

She added at the time that she hopes her boyfriend relocates to Tennessee.

“I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We’ll see. I own a house, so I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend.”

Months later, Grippo gave his followers insight into his future plans with Fuller, writing via Instagram that he hopes the twosome have “at least have one child” and are married with a beach house in five years.

More recently, Fuller helped Grippo celebrate his 30th birthday at the beginning of the summer with a bash in NJ.

“Turned 30 today and couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you to @vlfuller for planning me the best surprise party and getting together the people I love most,” Grippo wrote via Instagram. “Couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off my 30th year.”