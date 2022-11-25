As fans still recover from the season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Johnny DePhillipo is opening up about his split from Victoria Fuller — and the role both Greg Grippo and Gabby Windey played in his broken engagement.

Johnny appeared on the “Almost Famous” and “Click Bait” podcasts following the Tuesday, November 22, reunion, claiming on both shows that Rachel Recchia and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette airing kicked his relationship with Victoria off on the wrong foot.

“She was heartbroken. She was upset that she was engaged and that it was very much the spotlight was on me and someone else,” Johnny, who left after his fantasy suite date with Gabby, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. “And it was hard to be happy as a couple and try to blossom when I had to kind of promote my show.”

Johnny and Victoria have publicly disagreed on the timeline of their breakup. She claimed they split less than one month after they got engaged on the beach.

“There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I’d be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely,” the Bachelor season 24 alum told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

Johnny, for his part, said they didn’t call it quits until September. He further alleged that she’s changing the narrative because of moving on with Greg, who she was first publicly spotted with in late October. Johnny, however, suggested things started going down with Greg and Victoria in late August after they attended the same birthday party. Victoria has denied all cheating allegations.

“That party — that’s when her attitude kind of switched. And that’s when I was like, ‘She’s not going to work on anything,’ like, she’s gone. But up until that point, I thought we were able to work on whatever it is we were doing,” he told Ben and Ashley, noting that there was talk about not being engaged but still moving forward as a couple. “We were talking every day. We were FaceTiming, we were making plans. I had bought tickets to [go to] her house before that party, you know, like, at no point where I was like, ‘Oh, we’re done.’ We were very much still together. … I think the main thing was like, ‘Are we going to walk on that stage engaged?’ … At no point was I like, ‘We’re not together anymore.’ I mean, you don’t say I love you to someone that you’re not together [with].”

The realtor concluded that the “most heartbreaking” and “crushing” part of the situation was seeing Greg join Victoria on stage at the reunion.

“When I heard that he showed up and she kind of was just all about it —and I was just like, ‘Why?’ I went through two shows, I went through Bachelorette, and now I’m on Paradise. And I did all of Paradise with you. I went through all those times together, and we’ve had our ups and downs and now I was on stage for five minutes,” he said. “I had to sit in my trailer by myself. I was like, ‘This is bulls—t.’ I didn’t get to spend time with the cast who I love. I didn’t get to see Wells [Adams], I didn’t get to talk to anyone. I got to go on stage, have a fight with someone that I truly care about, and then walk away, like, empty-handed from everything. That night sucked. I call my mom crying. I was just like, ‘This is f—king awful.’ I know that we’re not allowed to have our phones, I was like, ‘Give me my f—king phone, I need to talk to my mom right now.’”

Scroll through for more from Johnny: