Enter Michelle! Every Bachelor Nation Podcast Host Shakeup Explained

Will you accept this podcast? As fans tune in to get the behind-the-scenes scoop from their favorite Bachelor Nation-produced podcasts, listeners often find themselves looking for answers about who is behind the microphone on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Click Bait” and more.

Warner Bros. launched “Bachelor Happy Hour” with former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky in 2019. Less than one year later, the season 6 star announced she would no longer recap the ABC series on the podcast.

“When I decided to do the Bachelor podcast, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a super fan, I’m going to love this! We’re going to be set, we’re going to talk to all the guests.’ And I basically did not realize the time commitment that it was going to take to do it,” Ali exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020. “Some people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you and Rachel have a falling out?’ Absolutely not. Like, Rachel and I are great. There’s no problems with me and Rachel. Honestly, it was a time thing.”

Season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin subsequently stepped in to host with Rachel. While the two women quickly became BFFs, things got emotional on the show in June 2020 when Becca’s then-fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, expressed support for police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Several months later, the former couple confirmed their split and Becca and Rachel continued to support each other on and off the mic.

Things got real again in February 2021 when Rachel’s interview with Chris Harrison made waves after the former franchise host defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s past attendance at an antebellum-themed party as Matt James’ season 25 was airing. As Rachel navigated the backlash from viewers, she opted to stop covering the show and ended her role as cohost in April 2021.

“I’m gonna make this short and sweet. All good things must come to an end. And I feel like certain things run their course, and for me, I have run my course,” the season 13 Bachelorette said on the show at the time. “I’ve been struggling. That’s no secret, and it’s been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we’ve talked about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting, protecting that peace and protecting your mental health.”

Becca went on to cover seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette and season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise with rotating guest hosts, including Tia Booth and Serena Pitt. Wondery subsequently tapped Michelle Young to be her permanent cohost in March 2022.

“Bachelor Happy Hour” isn’t the only podcast with rotating hosts. Scroll through for a breakdown of the Bachelor Nation podcasts: