As Victoria Fuller gushes about her new man, Greg Grippo, ex-fiancé Johnny DePhillipo is sharing his side of the story.

“It sucked, for sure. It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn’t hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on,” Johnny, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event after the reunion taping. “And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”

According to Victoria, 29, the pair split less than one month after they got engaged in Mexico. ”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I’d be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely,” she told Us. “We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

Johnny, however, alleged that they were “in couple’s counseling before she went to Italy” in October with Greg, 29, “but we had broken up mid-September, officially.”

Victoria and Greg — who didn’t appear on BiP — met at Governor’s Ball in 2021. They later reconnected at a party with fellow members of Bachelor Nation.

“I was not there at the party. I just know everything kind of changed after that day,” Johnny told Us, adding that he doesn’t know whether he believes his ex when she says she didn’t cheat.

The Bachelorette season 19 alum added that the exes “came out of Paradise on the wrong foot,” explaining: “And we ended up just fighting a lot and we just had a lot of differences and I think we were missing each other. I think we were on two different levels, so I want to say [the] majority of that was why we did split. And then I think this whole other person came into her life and it was, like, it just persuaded on why we shouldn’t be working on things, but for the most part, it was pretty mutual.”

He concluded that he got “closure” when “everything went public” between Victoria and Greg. (After they were caught together on their aforementioned trip to Italy last month, she kissed him in a TikTok shared by Nick Viall in November. Victoria subsequently told Us that he may be moving to Nashville for her.)

“I think that kind of put everything to bed for me and there was no more wondering and doubts. That was my closure,” Johnny concluded. “So I’m glad we got to talk and I’m glad I got to wish her well, ‘cause that’s all I really want.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn