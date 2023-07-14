Bachelor Nation loves a good crossover couple, but according to Andrew Spencer, fans shouldn’t hold out hope for him and Susie Evans to start dating following her split from season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard.

“Susie is the greatest. I think people don’t understand how [much of] a beacon of light she is. She is just my best friend, that’s all. We have a great banter around each other. We like to flirt with the idea of actually, like, dating and then we’d be like, ‘Nah!’” Andrew recently said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I think it’s really cool to do it online. It’s just fun. We like to create videos with each other. We’re actually making, like, a 90-second rom-com between us, which is gonna be super funny. We just like doing projects, we’re very creative in that space. We get each other very well in that realm. She’s just so fun.”

Andrew added that Susie is a “good plus-one” because she’s “very personal” and “easy to talk to.”

“She’s always going up to people to talk to them — that’s the kind of person you wanna go out with when you’re networking and trying to get to know people,” he explained. “She’s the ultimate wingman as well. She’s an amazing wingman.”

After hinting that Susie is “talking” to someone else, Andrew added that he wouldn’t want to cross a boundary with Clayton either. (Susie and Clayton split in September 2022.)

“Clayton also is an extremely good human being and I’m really good friends with him as well. I cherish my friendship with Clayton. I cherish my friendship with Susie,” he said. “I mean, there’s some people in this franchise that you meet and Bachelor does a really good job of picking people who are good people.”

Bachelor Nation met Andrew on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. News broke earlier this month that Katie will star on season 3 of FBoy Island. Andrew called the move a “crazy leap” but wishes her well.

“Hopefully she does well and hopefully she finds her person. … I might have to tune in to see how that goes,” he said. “I think she’s really good at TV because she’s very personable. She’s not very shy. So I think when she gets in front of these moments, I think she shines as a person — when she’s in front of people and being able to just speak her mind. … A lot of people love that authenticity.”

Andrew, for his part, went on to appear on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, attempting to strike up a romance with Teddi Wright after fans (and reportedly producers alike) began rooting for them before they even got to Mexico to film the show in summer 2022. As a result, Andrew said he forgot what was “real” and “realistic” and felt like he tried to “skip steps” with Teddi. (She’s now engaged to someone else outside of the franchise.)

“Paradise was so disappointing for me. I was so gung-ho on it working,” he said. “You gain closure through time. It’s not one word or thing that could be said, but I think once you go through time, you find closure. And that’s [happened] with all the people that were on that show.”