Her next chapter! Bachelor Nation alum Teddi Wright is engaged three months after going public with her boyfriend, Nicholas.

“So this is love… 🤍💍,” the 26-year-old reality star captioned an Instagram video announcing the happy news on Thursday, April 6. “I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend :’) I’ve been crying for days since it’s happened and it still feels like a dream.”

The sweet clip showed glimpses of the pair’s romance, including a vineyard trip and a love note Wright received from her beau. Fans later got a peek of his proposal as the California native wiped tears from her eyes in a white dress.

She added: “Can we take a moment for how good my fiancé (omg) and @jeandousset did on the ring… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! 🫶🏽✨💍 now let’s get me married 💪🏽.”

Wright’s fellow Bachelor alums congratulated the couple in the comments section. “So so happy you’ve found the kind of love you deserve I AM SOBBING 🥹🤍,” Serene Russell commented. Her fiancé, Brandon Jones, wrote, “We love it 👏🏽🍾.”

Bachelorette‘s Michael Allio added, “Congrats @teddiwright ! So happy for you. Happiness looks good on ya! 😊,” while Susie Evans gushed, “Omg chills!! So happy for you Teddi! So deserving of love and all the happiness. ❤️ sending you so much love!! Congrats!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The registered nurse began to answer burning questions from her followers via her Instagram Stories after sharing her relationship milestone, teasing that she might have her soon-to-be husband chime in. After one fan pointed out that Wright never officially introduced her man to the world, the ABC personality finally revealed his name, noting that he doesn’t have social media.

“Will try to get him on camera more but wanted to protect our relationship in the beginning!” she explained. “I think the kids call this ‘private but not secret.'”

Wright made her reality TV debut on Clayton Echard‘s season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired from January to March 2022. She was eliminated in weeks 7 before attempting to find love again on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. She left the beach in tears during the second week after accepting a rose from Andrew Spencer.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” she said during the October 2022 episode.

Days after her shocking exit aired, Wright penned a cryptic Instagram note about feeling “proud” of her personal growth. “1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. Sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote. “Excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring.”

Despite Spencer’s efforts to reconnect after the summer spinoff, Wright hinted in a December 2022 Instagram Story that she had a new “sweet lil boy” in her life. She made their relationship public after ringing in the new year together.

“First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023,” she captioned Nicholas’ Instagram debut in January.