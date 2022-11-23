Andrew, Justin and More ‘BiP’ Stars React to Greg and Victoria Dating

All aboard the Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller ship? Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze and more members of Bachelor Nation are speaking out after the couple confirmed their status during the Tuesday, November 22, finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Andrew, who became close with Greg during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, exclusively told Us Weekly about his role in the pair getting together.

“Here’s the thing — a lot of people don’t understand Greg. He’s a very closed-off person, but he’s f—king fun. He’s hilarious, he’s got a whole personality that people don’t really get to see. And same with Victoria,” he explained at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event after the reunion taping. “I didn’t know the full extent [of how funny she was] until we spent every day together in Paradise.”

The two men met Victoria at Governor’s Ball in 2021.

“We all met at the same time a year ago. And then next thing you know, I get off Paradise, I’m like, ‘Dude, she’s hilarious. She’s this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘You’d love her.’ But that’s just, like, me just talking,” Andrew continued.

News of Victoria and Greg’s romance broke in October when they were spotted in Italy. According to the Virginia Beach native, their friendship turned romantic following her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo. (The former couple got engaged over the summer on BiP.)

”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean, we all know that. I’d be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely. We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done,” she told Us, denying that there was overlap in the relationships. “I think Johnny was hopeful for what could be, and I had already checked out after some of the comments that he made toward me.”

She added: “Johnny is an amazing person. I’ll start by saying that. He’s gonna make a girl very happy one day. I really do know that. But for me, what switched was [that] the minute we got off the show, within the first two weeks, [he was a] completely different person than who I met there. And unfortunately, it just wasn’t aligning with what I wanted at the end of the day.”

Scroll through for more from the BiP cast on Greg and Victoria’s romance: