Andrew, Justin and More ‘BiP’ Stars React to Greg and Victoria Dating

All aboard the Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller ship? Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze and more members of Bachelor Nation are speaking out after the couple confirmed their status during the Tuesday, November 22, finale of Bachelor in Paradise.
Andrew, who became close with Greg during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, exclusively told Us Weekly about his role in the pair getting together.
“Here’s the thing — a lot of people don't understand Greg. He's a very closed-off person, but he's f—king fun. He’s hilarious, he's got a whole personality that people don't really get to see. And same with Victoria,” he explained at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event after the reunion taping. “I didn’t know the full extent [of how funny she was] until we spent every day together in Paradise.”
The two men met Victoria at Governor’s Ball in 2021.
“We all met at the same time a year ago. And then next thing you know, I get off Paradise, I'm like, ‘Dude, she's hilarious. She's this and that.’ And I'm like, ‘You’d love her.’ But that’s just, like, me just talking,” Andrew continued.
News of Victoria and Greg’s romance broke in October when they were spotted in Italy. According to the Virginia Beach native, their friendship turned romantic following her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo. (The former couple got engaged over the summer on BiP.)
”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean, we all know that. I'd be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely. We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done,” she told Us, denying that there was overlap in the relationships. “I think Johnny was hopeful for what could be, and I had already checked out after some of the comments that he made toward me.”
She added: “Johnny is an amazing person. I'll start by saying that. He's gonna make a girl very happy one day. I really do know that. But for me, what switched was [that] the minute we got off the show, within the first two weeks, [he was a] completely different person than who I met there. And unfortunately, it just wasn't aligning with what I wanted at the end of the day.”
Scroll through for more from the BiP cast on Greg and Victoria’s romance:
Logan Palmer
“There's a lot of things between them that is between them, and that people can't speak to what happens behind closed doors, but I know a couple things. I know Johnny has been through a lot this year and he's had a lot of struggles within his life that he's fought through,” Logan told Us. “And I know he has a good heart and that he loved Victoria. So that's all I can speak to. I don't know what happened behind closed doors. And I don't know what was said between texts, but I do know that he has a lot of love in his heart and that I'm here for him.”
Andrew Spencer
“At this juncture, I think Greg is really serious in what he wants. He's a good man and he really, truly wants a family. I think a lot of people try to put us in a certain box or dehumanize us in a way to make it seem like we don't want normal s—t,” Andrew said. “We want normal s—t and sometimes you get too wrapped up in the whole thing, [but] we are normal at the end of the day. We don't consider ourselves higher than anyone else. And I think that's the thing Greg and Victoria have to work through. That sucks that people don't get to see that they are human beings and they do want normal lives. So I think that'll work, as long as they continue to just communicate well and don't f—king flip out at each other.”
Justin Glaze
“That's my guy. I support him through and through,” Justin said. “He's very happy. … I know the many facets of Greg and he's truly happy right now, which I love to see. So he's got my full support.”
Jesse Palmer
“Obviously a lot of people will be surprised because of how in love [Johnny and Victoria] were at the beach. I know they were both extremely hopeful and again, two amazing people that I wish the best for. I hope at [the reunion] that they were able to have a meaningful conversation that gave them a little bit of closure and certainly wish them the best moving forward to,” the host said, noting that he “certainly didn’t” expect Greg to show up to defend Victoria. “There's a lot being said on social media, but I think them being able to come out and kind of confirm everything and update us on them and their relationship … is a big part of this finale as well.”
Johnny DePhillipo
“It sucked, for sure,” he told Us of seeing his ex move on. “It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn't hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on. And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling."