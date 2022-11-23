Maltby, for her part, appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017. Before her appearance on the ABC dating show, the neonatal nurse was in a relationship with Nick Haag. The couple had been engaged for just three months when Haag died of a drug overdose in 2011 at age 29.
“Today marks 10 years since my fiancé passed away. I’ve been thinking a lot about it again the last month,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “To anyone who has lost someone, [or] is working on getting through that time — it’s OK to be happy again. It’s OK to laugh even if it makes you feel like crap at first. It’s OK to feel heavy when your song comes on the radio.”
Maltby arrived in week two after Jackson’s exit and quickly asked Allio out on a one-on-one date. Bartender Wells Adams later revealed that he played a role in encouraging the duo to pursue one another.
“They cut it, but I told @MichaelAllio I had someone for him and then walked up the steps of paradise, welcomed @daniellemmaltby and told her to go find Michael,” Adams tweeted in October 2022. When one fan replied that they were “pissed” that scene was deleted, Adams responded, “Honestly same.”
In November 2022, the Best in Dough host exclusively told Us Weekly that Allio and Maltby “did all the heavy lifting” even though he helped set the wheels in motion. “But listen, I like who I like and I love Danielle,” Adams added. “She’s been one of my close friends for so long, and Michael is the sweetest guy in the world. And it was just like, ‘These people just gotta meet and hang out. Let’s see what happens.’ And I was right!”
The pair didn’t get engaged during the season finale, but they did exchange the L-word — and agreed to keep seeing each other after filming. “Meeting Danielle has changed my life,” Allio said during the season 8 reunion special, which aired in November 2022. “I’ve only ever said I love you to one person in my life, but I love you.”
Keep scrolling for a timeline of Allio and Maltby’s romance:
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's Relationship Timeline: From 'Bachelor in Paradise' to 'I Love You'
A match made in Mexico. Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have both weathered tragedy, but they got a second chance at love during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
The small business owner made his Bachelor Nation debut during Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021, but he ultimately self-eliminated because he didn't want to leave his son, James, alone at home. The Ohio native shared James with wife Laura, who died of breast cancer in 2019.
When Allio initially arrived on the beach in Mexico, he coupled up with Sierra Jackson, who first competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The duo seemingly had a strong connection, but Allio later told the yoga instructor that he wasn't ready to get serious. Jackson then left the beach after deciding she didn't want to watch Allio explore connections with other women.
Keep scrolling for a timeline of Allio and Maltby's romance:
First Meeting
The pair met in week two of BiP season 8, which filmed in summer 2022. After encouragement from Adams, Maltby asked Allio to accompany her on a one-on-one date.
A Successful Date
The duo hit it off right away and shared a kiss during their first date, which Allio said felt like it could have been the "last first date of my life.” Before Maltby's arrival, Allio was in danger of going home following Jackson's exit. “I felt defeated and now it feels like there’s a little bit of hope here,” the single dad said during a confessional interview.
Off-Camera Drama
After Maltby and Allio's first date aired in October 2022, some viewers — including Jackson — questioned the timing of the Wisconsin native's arrival. “I’m gonna go meditate,” Jackson tweeted after Maltby's debut, which she called “convenient.” Allio, for his part, admitted in a TikTok video that he had some regrets about how things transpired with Jackson. “Taking a rose when you’re [sic] heart’s not in it is ‘leading someone on,’” he said in October 2022. “Choosing to end my only relationship when I was gifted a constellation and didn’t have a rose was not a ‘good look’ but I knew that. I still should [have] handled the breakup better, that’s on me.”
An Important Conversation
During the season finale, Allio and Maltby agreed that they weren't ready to get engaged, but they wanted to pursue their romance outside of the show. "Ever since Laura passed, I've had difficulty giving and receiving love. And for the longest time I have felt incredibly just lost, wandering, numb, you know?" Allio said before revealing that he's kept a compass in his pocket since his late wife died. "I bring it with me everywhere so I don't get lost. On the inside of it, it says, 'I find you wherever you are.' And I can't help but think this compass brought me to you."
Maltby told Allio that it would be an "honor" to meet James, adding that she wouldn't try to "step in" and replace his mother. "[Laura] would love you," Allio told Maltby. "I know that for certain. She'd be happy it was you."
Final Rose Ceremony
Michael gave Danielle a rose during the season's final rose ceremony, which aired in November 2022.
August 2022
The duo attended Adams' wedding to Sarah Hyland as a couple.
November 2022
During the BiP reunion, which filmed on November 4 and aired on November 22, Maltby revealed that she is moving to Ohio to be nearer to Allio and his son, adding that she won't be moving in with them. He also told the Bachelor alum that he loves her. Maltby replied, “I’m shocked as s–t right now.”