As Bachelor in Paradise season 8 winds down, Sierra Jackson has more to say regarding her breakup from Michael Allio — and his newfound connection with Danielle Maltby.

“Leaving these here,” Sierra, 27, tweeted on Friday, November 18, sharing screenshots a Bachelor-themed Reddit page that discussed Danielle’s recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

The neonatal nurse joined the Canada native, both 37, for the Thursday, November 17, episode of her podcast, where they discussed Danielle’s BiP romance with Michael, 38, after his breakup with Sierra. However, listeners noted via social media comments that the two women never mentioned Sierra by name and only referred to the Bachelor season 26 alum as “what’s her face.” (Neither Danielle nor Kaitlyn have publicly addressed the backlash to their interview.)

After subtly reacting to the podcast transcript, Sierra doubled down on her perspective.

“For clarity, I’m over Michael & have been. This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them,” the yoga instructor wrote via Twitter on Saturday, November 19. “Those who keep saying ‘get over it’… It’s comical [because] I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid.”

Michael and Sierra first connected on the Bachelor in Paradise beach during season 8, which premiered in September. After a seemingly strong connection for the first few weeks, the business owner realized his feelings had shifted.

“[Sierra] exhibits all of the characteristics that I’m looking for in a partner, but I’m noticing that every time I take a step forward, I start taking a few steps back because I’m guarded and I’m concerned based on my traumatic past finding its way to the surface,” Michael, whose late wife Laura died in 2019 after battling breast cancer, said during a confessional interview. “I’m dealing with the grief element in my life. There’s just this weird, weird thing that happens where I think I’ve found it, it feels good, and then I get in my head and I push people away. And I feel really bad about that.”

After the Ohio native ended their relationship, Sierra decided to leave BiP because it would have been too difficult for her to watch him move on. Michael did stay on the beach and was giddy to see Danielle — whom he had previously chatted with via social media — walk down the BiP steps. Amid the pair’s romantic first date, Sierra tossed shade at her former beau for moving on so quickly.

“I’m gonna go meditate,” Sierra tweeted on October 17 after watching the Wisconsin native’s BiP arrival, which she called “convenient.”

Michael, for his part, has since felt remorseful over how he handled the TV breakup.

“Taking a rose when you’re [sic] heart’s not in it is ‘leading someone on,’” the single father — who shared 5-year-old son James with late wife Laura — captioned a TikTok video last month. “Choosing to end my only relationship when I was gifted a constellation and didn’t have a rose was not a ‘good look’ but I knew that. I still should [have] handled the breakup better, that’s on me.”