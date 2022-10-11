When Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon weren’t stealing screen time (and date cards) from the current cast of Bachelor in Paradise, two big couples made major decisions in their respective relationships during the Monday, October 10, episode.

After coupling up on day one, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell went on their first official date — and the Bachelorette season 18 runner-up dropped the first L-bomb of the season.

“It has been so easy and just really special and you’ve gone out of your way [for me]. Even just the little things, whenever you grab lunch, you grab me lunch too,” Serene said. “Or just how comfortable we are. And I’ve always needed that and always wanted that. You just doing those things for me makes me feel like I’m deserving of all of the things that I want and have needed from someone and I’ve never experienced that before.”

Brandon responded, “You are deserving and so much more. When I saw you, [I knew] I didn’t want to be with anyone else but you. … I’m falling in love with you and I am so happy that I am. I’m so happy that my life led me to you.”

“I’m definitely falling in love with you too,” the Bachelor season 26 alum replied. “And I’ve never felt this special in my life.”

While the twosome have seemingly solidified their romance, Michael Allio shocked Sierra Jackson when he ended their relationship.

“The past couple of days, I’ve been taking time to enjoy where we’re at, knowing that this whole thing moves so quickly. But at the same time, things take time. I can’t put my finger on it, there’s something [missing] with us,” he said. “I know you can feel me being guarded. I don’t mean to do that. I really don’t.”

The single dad, whose wife, Laura, died from breast cancer in 2019, told Sierra he thinks they are better as friends.

“I’m trying to find a way back to happiness and the thing that scares me the most is that I’m using people that I actually care about to help me get there, and I’m hurting them along the way. And it’s messing with me,” he said. “I care so much about you. I don’t want you to be one of those. I think the best thing now is just space from the romantic pressure and just be friends.”

Sierra was clearly surprised, opting to leave the show because she didn’t want to see Michael date other people.

“I’m sad,” she told the cameras. “I really, really care for him. I still do care for him. I don’t wish anything bad upon him. I have to respect what he needs because that’s what you do when you care about someone.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling for more from Monday’s episode: