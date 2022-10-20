BiP's Sierra Throws Shade at Michael Amid Danielle Drama: 'Keep It Real'

Sierra Jackson decided to “keep it real” after watching Michael Allio quickly connect with Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I hadn’t thrown shade before … but THIS is me throwing it. 😈,” the Bachelor season 26 alum, 27, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 20. “Forward & onward now – Just wanted to get it out of my system & remind y’all I’m sweet, sour, far from perfect, and keep it real ✨.”

The Oklahoma native’s post included a video that showed her reacting to some of the things Michael, 38, said when he broke up with her during the October 11 episode of BiP. “Something’s missing,” read one statement, while others said, “She’s moving too fast” and “I’m not sure I’m ready.”

The final statement, however, wasn’t something the Bachelorette season 17 alum actually said, but Sierra hinted that she believes it summarizes what really happened: “I never actually saw anything with you but needed to kill time.”

The yoga instructor decided to leave BiP after her split from Michael, explaining that she didn’t want to watch him move on with someone else. The business owner was in danger of going home during the Monday, October 17, episode because there were more women on the beach than men, but he then quickly hit it off with new arrival Danielle, 37.

While the episode was airing, Sierra tweeted that she felt “highly disrespected” after watching Michael gravitate toward Danielle so soon after previously telling her that their romance was moving too fast. “I’m gonna go meditate,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “#convenient.”

Other Bachelor Nation members questioned Danielle and Michael’s relationship, with some wondering whether the duo knew each other before the show. “So Michael didn’t know this girl orrrr … cuz it’s giving secret lover,” tweeted Bachelor season 25 alum Marlena Wesh.

Demar Jackson, who competed on season 16 of The Bachelorette, added via Twitter: “The excitement on Michael’s face when she walks down is unreal … Sierra I’m sorry 😞. I hate how this show is making me feel towards Michael … idk how to explain it.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, meanwhile, defended Michael, telling Us Weekly that he just didn’t have strong feelings for Sierra.

“I’m for Danielle and Michael. I think at the end of the day, Sierra is a fantastic person and I love her so much,” the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast cohost, 33, exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 18. “From what we gathered when we were down on the beach, it was more so that Michael, maybe, didn’t feel it with Sierra. It was more about his connection with Sierra than it was, ‘He’s not ready for a relationship.’”

Ashley, 34, agreed with her husband, revealing that the duo talked to Michael about Sierra’s exit after she left. “Before we got to talk to Michael about that, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess he’s leaving too because he’s probably realizing that this is not for him,'” the Bachelor Winter Games alum explained. “But then the next day, we talked to him, and he was like, ‘No, it’s not that. It’s just that I knew that that wasn’t going to be a long-term thing.’”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.