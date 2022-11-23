Cancel OK
From Jacob and Jill to Brittany and Tyler to Teddi and Andrew: ‘BiP’ Season 8 Couples Reveal Where They Currently Stand

From Jacob and Jill to Brittany and Tyler to Teddi and Andrew- ‘BiP’ Season 8 Couples Reveal Where They Currently Stand 040
Paradise lost? Several Bachelor in Paradise duos called it quits during parts one and two of the season 8 finale … but which duos aren’t closing the door on a possible reconciliation? Us Weekly has exclusive answers.

Andrew Spencer, for his part, left Mexico solo after romances with Teddi Wright, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin went south. The Bachelorette season 16 alum told Us ahead of the Tuesday, November 22, reunion airing that he has tried to connect with Teddi following their brief relationship — but she hasn’t been receptive to the outreach.

“I wanted to really just say my whole piece about the whole Teddi thing [during the reunion]. And I think that was huge for me ‘cause that was a lot that I’ve been holding in for so long that I never got to really say and I never got to say to her. So I know she didn’t come and I know we haven’t talked, so I was hoping that maybe this message gets to her and she just knows how I feel and it was, like, that was my closure to her,” Andrew explained. “This is how I felt and this is what I want you to know. And at the end of the day, I just wanna be friends. We had [a] good time. I don’t think there’s any ill will or maliciousness towards each other but there’s so much weight carried to Teddi and Andrew.

While he noted that he would be open to speaking to Teddi if she was the one to reach out, one of Andrew’s castmates — Brittany Galvin — told Us that she’s also interested in the fellow Chicago resident.

“I mean, not gonna lie. I find Andrew very attractive and we’re very good friends. I’d be open to it for sure. … we’re really good friends right now. So if the friendship turned into something else, I mean, that would be amazing,” Brittany told Us. “When you get each other like that, it makes it so much better for a relationship ‘cause then you could be honest with each other. I feel like when you’re friends first, then you can tell it how it is, where if you just fall in love with them, you’re kind of scared to say how you feel.”

When asked about Brittany’s remarks, Andrew told Us that he needs a “break” from dating in Bachelor Nation.

“Brittany’s amazing, like, we hung out a lot. We’re good friends. She hooked me up with this yoga studio. I’ve been doing yoga. Just been working on myself,” he said. “And she’s a great person. I mean that could definitely, possibly be something leading down the road, but for me right now, I just want to be a bachelor. A normal bachelor without f—king having to look over my shoulder thinking I have to do another show or worrying about what someone’s gonna say about me or people taking photos of you, which just sucks.”

While Brandon Jones and Serene Russell — who got engaged on the finale — and Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby are the only two couples that are still together who left the beach in a relationship, Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander told Us that they are giving things another shot. Some of their costars, however, aren’t so sure.

“I think they’re honestly doing it for clout and just trying to capitalize on the fact that they were on Paradise,” Hunter Haag told Us.

Scroll through for an update on the biggest Bachelor in Paradise season 8 couples:

