Here comes trouble! Brittany Galvin is one of the five women who join the cast of The Bachelor season 25 on Monday, January 25.

“Brittany is a sexy and sassy woman who is ready to take a different approach to her dating life,” her ABC bio states. “Single for the first time in a long time, this serial monogamist is ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and experience love with a new type of man.”

Matt, 29, began his journey to find The One on the January 4 premiere of The Bachelor. Chris Harrison previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why the show opted to add more ladies after the initial 32 limo entrances.

“A record number of women applied for Matt James … [it was] the biggest response we’ve had, and we wanted to give as many women as possible the chance to find love,” the host said. “So, we start with 32, but there will be more than those that arrive.”

In the promo for season 25, it’s revealed one of the newcomers will be accused of being a ”sugar baby” and/or “escort.”

Anna Redman alleges, ”She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.”

In addition to Brittany, Michelle Young, Catalina Morales, Kim Li and Ryan Claytor, Bachelor season 23 alum Heather Martin is expected to arrive at Nemacolin Resort for a shot with Matt midseason.

“She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down,” ABC executive Robert Mills said of Heather’s role on the series via “The Bachelor Recap” podcast earlier this month.

Matt, for his part, has had kind words to say about his contestants.

“It’s just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single,” the former football player exclusively told Us Weekly about the group earlier this month. “That’s why I was so skeptical coming in, because it’s, like, you don’t think the type of women exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience. So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you’re having to send home an incredible amount at times because there’s so many of them.”

