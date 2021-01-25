Cue the drama! Anna Redman is one of the women competing for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, but will she only be remembered for her role in escort-gate?

“Looks a little bit like Hannah [Brown] … maybe a Hannah B., Trista Sutter vibe to her,” Chris Harrison teased about the 24-year-old Minnesota native in a YouTube video announcing the cast last month. “Really sweet girl, big bubbly personality, great voice.”

The 49-year-old host went on to compare Anna to Eazy Nwachukwu, who appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette alongside Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

“Remember Eazy from last season of The Bachelorette? Eazy, I always said, gave great face. When Clare or Tayshia would come in, Eazy just had a great response. That’s Anna,” he said. “She gives great face … [but] she found herself embroiled in one of the most dramatic moments of the season.”

Anna is one of the original 32 women competing for Matt’s affections. During the Monday, January 25, episode of the ABC series, five more women arrive at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania for a shot with the former football player. In the teaser for the episode, Anna can be heard making accusations about one of the newcomers.

“People have gone out of their way to find me and tell me, ‘Oh, my God, watch out for this girl,’” Anna tells “queen” Victoria Larson, alleging that one of the women “is entertaining men for money.”

She adds, “I’d heard rumors that she may be an escort.”

Matt previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the midseason arrivals — Brittany Galvin, Michelle Young, Catalina Morales, Kim Li and Ryan Claytor.

“It shakes things up a lot,” he said earlier this month before playing coy about the escort allegations. “I’m excited about getting to the bottom of that. Everyone there was very interesting and unique in their own way.”

The Wake Forest alum also spoke to Us Weekly about his contestants, admitting he feels “undeserving” of his group.

“I was so skeptical coming in, because it’s, like, you don’t think the type of women exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience,” he said ahead of the January 4 premiere. “So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you’re having to send home an incredible amount at times because there’s so many of them.”

Scroll through for five things to know about Anna: