Hard to watch back? Kit Keenan apologized after the season 25 Bachelor contestants were accused of bullying Sarah Trott into leaving the series.

“I believe what unfolded last night was an outcome of a lack of communication. I had no idea what was going on with Sarah’s family or in her personal life,” the 21-year-old fashionista wrote on Tuesday, January 19, via Instagram Stories, referring to Sarah’s father’s battle with ALS. “Rather than hearing her out, I spoke quickly out of frustration and that was unacceptable.”

Kit concluded, “I know that the time for compassion was in the moment and not in hindsight, but I want to apologize to Sarah & anyone whose feelings were hurt by my words.”

Sarah, 24, came under fire during Monday’s episode when she crashed a group date for reassurance from Matt, 29, after their one-on-one date during the January 11 episode. Kit was among the many women upset with the former broadcast journalist for stealing time with the lead.

During the remainder of the episode, Sarah kept her distance from the other girls, which prompted Matt to visit check in on her ahead of his one-on-one date with Serena Pitt. While Sarah attempted to apologize to the other women for isolating herself, Kit, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson made it clear she wasn’t forgiven.

“It felt calculated, manipulated, toxic,” Serena C. said.

Victoria agreed, telling Sarah she was “all three of those things.” The self-proclaimed queen then declared she didn’t accept her apology “even if you say it 20 more times.”

Kit stepped in and added, “I hope that your connection with Matt is very strong right now because the rest of your living situation here is going to be horrible.”

While Katie Thurston tried to convince Sarah to stay (and reminded the other girls not to gang up on anyone), she subsequently quit the show and said goodbye to Matt.

After Monday’s episode aired, Sarah threw shade at Victoria, sharing a quote that reads, “Real queens fix each other’s crowns” via Instagram.

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment,” Sarah captioned the post. “Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female-owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through.”

Victoria, for her part, has yet to address the drama on social media, but shared a photo with her dog on Tuesday, writing, “Long as my betches love me 🐶 🎀.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.