It’s safe to say The Bachelor season 25 contestants aren’t here to make friends. Sarah Trott is sending a message after she quit Matt James’ season amid drama with the other women, including Victoria Larson.

The 24-year-old former broadcast journalist threw shade at “queen” Victoria, 28, after the Monday, January 18, episode of the ABC series, sharing a quote that reads, “Real queens fix each other’s crowns” via Instagram.

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment,” Sarah wrote alongside the quote. “Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female-owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through.”

She concluded, “At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

During Monday’s episode, Sarah upset the other contestants after she crashed a group date to get reassurance from Matt, 29. She subsequently stayed in her room for the next two days — and further angered the group when the former football player visited her ahead of his one-on-one date with Serena Pitt. When Sarah emerged from her room in time for the second group date card and tried to apologize for isolating herself, she was quickly ganged up on by the other ladies.

As a result, Sarah went back upstairs and packed her things. While Katie Thurston tried to convince her to stay if she did have real feelings for Matt, Sarah decided to go home and be with her father, who is battling ALS.

“I really believe in the feelings I have for him, but I’m not cut out for this. I just can’t give this my all. All my worst insecurities are coming out. I really have to put my well-being first, and I’m not in a good headspace here,” she said. “I haven’t really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it’s not like, years or months, it’s like, weeks. So, it’s really weighing on my heart too — time away from him. And I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself.”

After returning downstairs, Katie, 29, reminded the women that bullying isn’t acceptable behavior.

“I want to remind everyone to stay classy in this process because we don’t know our stories,” she said. “What I don’t want is for her to think she was bullied out of here.”

Before Sarah left, she warned Matt about the catty behavior in the house.

“I just feel like, so alone here, and I was just completely attacked by so many of the women in the house. And I just feel like I’m not welcome,” she said. “I went downstairs to like, apologize to the women for being in my room all day, and was like, completely attacked. Some of the women in there are just cruel and malicious, and it’s like, really hard for me.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.