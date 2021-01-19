Well, that went downhill fast. Sarah eliminated herself during the Monday, January 18, episode of The Bachelor amid doubts about her relationship with Matt James and more issues.

After Sarah fainted during the rose ceremony, Matt took her outside for some fresh air and resumed the proceedings once she was ready and had apologized to everyone. He then sent home Marylynn, Alana, Kristin, Sydney and Illeana.

Matt moved past the drama from the rose ceremony with a group date, during which Ashley Iaconetti encouraged the ladies to write their own love story about Matt. Some of the passages, which they read aloud for all the women in the house, were raunchy. The intimate nature of the activity left Sarah feeling hurt and jealous over Matt’s other relationships. She was triggered because of past infidelity, too.

Sarah crashed the group date afterparty to share her thoughts with Matt. She interrupted Katie’s time with him, and after detailing her insecurities, Sarah told the women on the date that she was sorry for dropping in. She felt reassured by Matt about their connection but sensed that she would now be a target in the house. Some of the women didn’t get any time with Matt, but he ultimately gave the rose to Rachael.

When Matt went to pick up Serena P. the next day for their one-on-one date, Sarah was sequestered in her room. She told him she was ready to leave, but he assured her he wanted her there. He even offered to come to her room every day to remind her how much he cared about her. She said she couldn’t leave after hearing how he felt.

Matt and Serena P. then went horseback riding and had a picnic. She revealed that her dad was unsupportive of her being on the show but she was “falling in like” with Matt. He was on the same page, so he gave her a rose.

Sarah finally joined the other women in the house to hear the date card, but her fellow contestants took it as an opportunity to lash out at her. She wanted to make amends, but they threatened to make her living situation horrible moving forward.

Sarah told Katie that she was leaving because of her dad’s ALS, her tension with the women and her own well-being. She didn’t feel like her best self and knew she needed to be with her family. Sarah then broke the news to Matt, who tried to get her to stay. She warned him about the “malicious” ladies and told him she was not ready to be on the show. Matt informed her that he would not stop thinking about her, while she wondered if she was making a mistake as she exited.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.