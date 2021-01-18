Calling all Bachelor Nation historians! Us Weekly hosts Bachelor trivia on our YouTube channel every Monday.

Viewers have 10 seconds to lock in their answers for 10 different trivia questions during the weekly quiz. And if you comment your score in the comments section of the video, you may earn a shoutout from Us correspondent Christina Garibaldi in the next round.

The Monday, January 18, edition of Bachelor trivia includes questions on Matt James’ season 25 of the series, which is currently airing on ABC. The 29-year-old Wake Forest alum previously opened up to Us about his “great” group of contestants, which includes controversial “villain” Queen Victoria.

“I’m undeserving,” he told Us. “It’s just such a great group of women, like, women that you would never think would be single. That’s why I was so skeptical coming in, because it’s like, you don’t think the type of woman exists that I was interacting with and that were part of this experience. So, it made my life and decision-making that much more difficult because you’re having to send home incredible women.”

Trivia also includes questions about past Bachelor and Bachelorettes, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and more.

To play Us Weekly’s Bachelor trivia, watch the video above!