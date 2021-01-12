More to the story? Victoria Larson shared footage of her feud with Marylynn Sienna from week two of The Bachelor that didn’t make it to air during the Monday, January 11, episode.

“Why did they leave this out of the episode? It slightly changes things, and validates Victoria a little more … (maybe that’s why they left it out),” the Instagram account Bachelor Nation Scoop wrote alongside a snippet from Good Morning America’s sneak peek of the episode.

In the clip that aired on Monday morning, Victoria finds her luggage outside of her shared room with Marylynn after their heated exchange.

“I feel like anytime I talk or do anything, I’m, like, shut down and I feel not happy, honestly. … Marylynn threw my bags out?” Victoria says as she walks to their shared room at the Nemacolin resort, mumbling that her costar is “so rude” for moving her stuff.

During Monday’s episode, fans saw Victoria and Marylynn go head-to-head — but the show didn’t include the health coach discovering her luggage.

“You were rude to me earlier. … You said, ‘I want to pick your brain and understand you and see why you act the way you do,’” Victoria told Marylynn on Monday’s episode.

The event coordinator fired back, “I said I would like to get to know each other so that we can better understand each other and get to know each other.”

The episode then cut to Victoria walking away and telling the cameras, “Marylynn, she’s psychologically disturbed, literally, like I’ll sleep on the couch rather than share a room with Marylynn. I don’t even care. I’m gonna be with Matt and the rest of it is just, like, ridiculous. I literally am a queen and I can’t wait for Matt to send her home so I have my own room as a queen should.”

Marylynn, for her part, told the cameras in a confessional that Victoria is dealing with her “own insecurities.” She also told the group that she didn’t want to share a room with Victoria anymore.

Victoria has faced backlash since she arrived in a tiara during the January 4 premiere. She shared a quote about knowing the truth about herself after Monday’s episode aired.

“It’s a beautiful place to be when you know the truth & outside noise doesn’t affect you ⛵️,” she wrote on Tuesday via Instagram.

Marylynn, meanwhile, took to Instagram Stories to ask people to be “kind” on Tuesday.

“Let’s cut people some slack because, you know, the environment of the show is very stressful. And people have real emotions and real feelings when they’re put in that environment,” she said. “It’s better and it feels better to be kind. It’s the only way. And as Victoria had suggested, she and I are very different. And we just had different perspectives of the experience. And when, you know, you put two different personalities like that … there’s bound to be an altercation. It happened organically and naturally. I don’t think that there’s really, like, a side to it. I don’t think there’s anybody whose right or wrong. I just want to make sure that people know I believe that she’s justified in feeling what she did.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.