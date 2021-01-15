Ashley Iaconetti has been a staple in Bachelor Nation for more than five years — but some fans aren’t looking forward to her upcoming cameo on Matt James‘ season.

“Well look who showed up to help @mattjames919 find love!” Chris Harrison captioned a photo from the Monday, January 18, episode of The Bachelor. “For the record @ashley_iaconetti didn’t cry once in the making of this episode #TheBachelor.”

After a social media user commented, “Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough,” Iaconetti, 32, replied. “@hedonisticnerd yeah I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn’t invite me or anything …” she wrote.

The 49-year-old host also stepped in to defend the Bachelor Nation star.

“@hedonisticnerd hey Nicki suck it!” Harrison wrote. “We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere por favor.”

Iaconetti originally competed for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 and went on to appear on seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. The “Almost Famous” podcast host married Jared Haibon, who she dated on and off after season 2 of BiP, in August 2019.

The “I Don’t Get It” podcast host also made a cameo during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 as she was in the audience during one of the dates with Nick Viall, who ultimately joined the cast to pursue lead Kaitlyn Bristowe. Along with Haibon, Iaconetti hosted a date during a November 2020 episode of season 16 of The Bachelorette.

After Iaconetti admitted she’s “excited and nervous” for fans to see Monday’s episode, Harrison teased that viewers are going to see a new side of her.

“@ashley_iaconetti you were amazing as always,” he wrote. “But yes you guys are about to see and hear a very different side of Ashley!!!! 🔥”

James’ journey to find love kicked off on January 4. Fans will see another familiar face this season when Bachelor season 23 alum Heather Martin attempts to join the cast for a shot with the former football player.

“It’s coming up. It will not happen next week, but it’s pretty soon,” ABC executive Robert Mills teased on “Viall Files” about Martin (and several other new women) arriving at Nemacolin Resort. “This wasn’t, ‘Well, who could we bring on from previous seasons?’ If anything, we wanted to be more agnostic from previous casts. I think people were expecting to see [Matt’s BFF] Tyler [Cameron] every episode, like, this was going to be, ‘Tyler the wingman.’ And you haven’t seen him.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.