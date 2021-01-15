Jeff Probst may be the reality TV host most-accustomed to calling for medics, but sometimes Chris Harrison has to channel his inner Survivor host on The Bachelor.

Back in 2013, Tierra LiCausi made headlines when she fell down the stairs — off-camera — during Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor.

“I don’t know whether she’s hurt or not,” Catherine Giudici, who ended up with Sean, told ABC cameras during the episode. “I have no idea, but she popped up, and was like, ‘OK! Sean’s here!’ Maybe Sean is her magic potion.”

Later on during the season, Tierra was taken back to the hotel in a wheelchair after a “Polar Bear Plunge” in Canada. This time, it wasn’t just the contestants questioning her motives.

“She was whisked away by medics, and I honestly thought she was experiencing hypothermia. In hindsight, I’m not so sure. … but she played the part well,” Sean blogged about the episode at the time.

Two years later, Kelsey Poe was accused of faking a panic attack to get season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules’ sympathy.

“They believe that I had schemed against them, that I faked the panic attack, and I’m a condescending person,” Kelsey said during the season’s Women Tell All in 2015. “I just felt my arms collapse in front of me. It was such an emotional and tumultuous day. I can see in retrospect, (the other women) scratching their heads.”

More recently, Sarah Trott fainted during a rose ceremony on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor.

“I think it was just some sort of a lightheaded spell. … You’re standing there for a long time, it can get nerve-wracking,” ABC executive Robert Mills said on the “Viall Files” podcast before acknowledging that Sarah already had a one-on-one date rose. “It’s ironic somebody who has a rose [but] it’s not the first time this has happened.”

