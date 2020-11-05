Bachelor’s Tierra LiCausi Is Engaged 7 Years After Sean Lowe’s Season

Tierra LiCausi found The One! Seven years after vying for Sean Lowe’s heart — and causing a stir in the process — the Bachelor alum is engaged to Tyler Brooks Brown.

LiCausi, 31, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, alongside a stunning photo of Brown on bended knee in Tulum, Mexico. Red rose petals and candles surrounded the couple as Brown proposed in a teepee-like structure outdoors.

“YES, YES & YES!!!!!! #worththewait #BecomingaBrown #ily,” the former reality star captioned her post, adding emojis of a brown heart and a diamond ring.

LiCausi later took to her Instagram Story to celebrate, promising that “more pictures and posts will come” on Thursday, November 6.

“We are just trying to get back to the States & recoup from the sickness we had,” she added. “Thanks for everyone’s outreach, love & support. We are both over the moon & beyond excited for this journey together. #BecomingaBrown love y’all.”

The Las Vegas native is best known for her controversial stint on season 17 of the ABC reality dating series. She finished in sixth place, and Lowe, 36, chose Catherine Giudici as his winner.

After Lowe sent her packing, LiCausi (who famously shouted, “I can’t control my eyebrows!” during her time on the show) showed off an engagement ring at the Women Tell All special in March 2013. She did not reveal her fiancé’s identity, and their relationship ended that September.

While the leasing consultant took a step back from the spotlight after her stint on reality TV, she began sharing her journey to find true love again via Instagram in December 2019 after meeting Brown.

“I am forever grateful that our paths crossed. It still seems surreal, it feels like a lifetime of knowing you already!” she gushed in a June message to her now-fiancé. “I love you honeyyy and so excited to see/fulfill our next adventures together! #worththewait #ily.”

Lowe, for his part, went on to marry Giudici, 34, in January 2014. The couple now share three children: sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, and daughter Mia, 10 months.