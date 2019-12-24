



Another Bachelor baby! Catherine Giudici gave birth to daughter Mia, her third child with Sean Lowe, sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, December 23.

“Mama, Mia,” she wrote on Instagram, uploading a snapshot wit her baby girl.

The proud papa also shared a photo with his baby girl, writing, “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

Giudidi, 33, announced in June that she was expecting baby No. 3. “#Partyoffive,” she captioned her social media announcement at the time.

The former Bachelor, 36, added with a post of his own: “The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?”

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor, wed in 2014 and welcomed their son Samuel, now 3, two years later. He became a big brother when Isaiah arrived in May 2018.

The former ABC personalities weren’t expecting to give their boys a younger sibling so soon, the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “We were always planning on having three kids,” Lowe explained. “This one came maybe a little sooner than we had planned, but we are excited. The idea of raising three kids under three and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest!”

While he was “genuinely excited” by the news, Giudici was a bit thrown at first. “Her first thought was probably not excitement!” her husband explained to Us. “Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited.”

Their little ones were definitely on board from the beginning, though. “Samuel is constantly kissing mommy’s belly and telling the baby he loves him or her,” the Texas native went on to tell Us. “We always like to ask him, ‘What do you think it’s going to be?’ And he says girl more often than boy.”

The former reality stars may add more babies to their brood in the future and shared their adoption plans exclusively with Us in May. “Sean prompted it,” Giudici told Us. “He always wanted to adopt. I have no problems with that. I think it will be a beautiful family. We’ll see what happens.”