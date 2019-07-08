



Ready or not! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici announced in June that they are expecting their third child together, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected.

“We were always planning on having three kids,” the former Bachelor, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, July 5, while promoting his partnership with Northwestern Mutual’s Foundation for its Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer. “This one came maybe a little sooner than we had planned, but we are excited. The idea of raising three kids under three and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest!”

While the former ABC personality said he was “genuinely excited” when he found out, his wife, 33, experienced a variety of emotions.

“Her first thought was probably not excitement!” Lowe told Us. “Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited.”

The Bachelor alums, who met and fell in love on season 17 of the show, have plans to adopt in the future. For now, they’re focusing on getting their sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 12 months, ready for their little brother or sister’s birth.

“Samuel is constantly kissing mommy’s belly and telling the baby he loves him or her,” Lowe told Us. “We always like to ask him, ‘What do you think it’s going to be?’ And he says girl more often than boy.”

The former reality star is also making sure that his wife remembers to rest during her pregnancy. “I have to constantly remind her, ‘Hey you need to eat, you need to rest — you are carrying a baby!’” he explained. “When she’s busy chasing around our two kids, sometimes she forgets.”

The Texas native and Giudici, who wed in 2014, started growing their family two years later. Six months after Isaiah arrived in May 2018, he was hospitalized for bronchitis. Because of the scary intensive care unit stay, Lowe “can’t imagine” his sons suffering from cancer.

“My heart completely goes out to everyone who faces this nasty disease, and of course it’s our goal, Northwestern Mutual’s goal, to one day find a cure for it,” he told Us. He also gushed about the organization’s Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer, saying, “These families and these children feel disconnected [without] a sense of community because a lot of people don’t understand exactly what they’re going through … and the toll it takes on them emotionally, so this Ultimate Campout is awesome. It just allows them to be kids and enjoy themselves.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

