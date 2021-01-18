Time will tell if Rachael Kirkconnell is The One for Bachelor Matt James, but the season 25 contestant has at least one thing in common with the lead — both had never been in love before arriving at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania.

“Though Rachael says she is a hopeless romantic to her core, she has never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that,” the 24-year-old Georgia native’s ABC bio reads. “Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life-altering. She wants to look back on her life when she’s old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day.”

Matt, for his part, has been open on the show and in interviews about the fact that he doesn’t have much experience with love.

“Love to me looked different before I got to Nemacolin because of what I experienced up to that point,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “And yes, I guess I’d say I haven’t experienced love until I got out there.”

Chris Harrison also shed light on Matt’s candid revelation about the L-word during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in November 2020.

“It’s not that he hasn’t said ‘I love you’ before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means. He didn’t understand the weight of it,” he said. “And now I think this has really opened [his] eyes and one thing about the Bachelor or Bachelorette — you can ask any of them — it changes you.”

Harrison added that Matt’s personal journey wasn’t smooth sailing during filming.

“I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him. It really is an amazing journey you’re going to take with Matt, not just as the Bachelor but also as this man who realizes, ‘Wow, OK, this is love and this is what it means and I’m really here to find this,’” he said.

One month later, the host teased Rachael’s role on the series as he introduced the contestants via a YouTube video.

“Rachael is just a down-to-earth southern girl, really personable and just as sweet as cotton candy, but also really competitive,” Harrison said.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Rachael: