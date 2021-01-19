Sarah Trott gave an update on her father’s battle with ALS after she left The Bachelor during week three to be there for her dad.

“Hi guys! Sharing a quick update. For the first time in a while my dad was up for a walk around the neighborhood lake,” the 24-year-old said via TikTok on Monday, January 18. “He doesn’t get a chance to get out of the house often because it’s such a difficult process now — getting dressed, getting strapped safely into our wheelchair van, you know how it goes … Things that once were so easy like putting on shorts, sunscreen, and hopping in the car for an adventure are much more difficult now.”

Sarah first told Matt James about her father’s illness during the January 4 premiere of The Bachelor.

“I was 19 when we got that diagnosis and it was completely shocking,” she said in her intro package. “Like, how do you wrap your head around that, your dad has a terminal illness? Fortunately, he’s still alive and he’s still in good spirits.”

After the premiere, Sarah thanked fans for their support, tweeting, “I’m blown away by the number of messages from those who have also been affected by #ALS. I feel honored to share my family’s experience on #TheBachelor and connect with others. Lots of love and encouragement for all the caregivers out there too.”

While Sarah scored a one-on-one date (and a rose) from Matt, 29, during the January 11 episode, she started to spiral during Monday’s episode of the show. In addition to fighting with the other women after she crashed their group date, Sarah was missing her dad.

“I really believe in the feelings I have for him, but I’m not cut out for this. I just can’t give this my all. All my worst insecurities are coming out. I really have to put my well-being first, and I’m not in a good headspace here,” she told contestant Katie Thurston. “And I haven’t really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it’s not like, years or months, it’s like, weeks. So, it’s really weighing on my heart too — time away from him. And I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself.”

During her emotional goodbye with Matt, Sarah told the lead that the other women have been “cruel and malicious” toward her. While Matt tried to convince her to stay, she had made up her mind.

“I’ve prayed about this, and I’ve thought about it, and I just felt really called to go home and be with my family,” she concluded. “I just don’t think I’m ready for this. I wish you could see my heart.”

