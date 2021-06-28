Andrew Spencer — AKA Andew S. — caught Katie Thurston’s attention right away when he introduced himself with a fake British accent on The Bachelorette. But besides his Bridgerton obsession, what is there to know about the season 17 contestant?

“He’s hilarious,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbour — who is cousins with 26-year-old Andrew — told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2021.

Thanks to his family ties, Andrew was lucky enough to receive plenty of advice before he began his Bachelorette journey.

“I just told him to be himself, make her laugh and just go out there and have fun,” Harbour, 33, continued. “It’s a cool experience. And, you know, just try to be as open as possible because it’s such a fast process. You got to kind of wear your heart on your sleeve a little more than you would in the real world.”

Ever since he exited an old time-y Model T on his first night at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort in New Mexico, fans have been paying attention to Andrew. Following his iconic Bridgerton bit on night one, the professional football player was offered Thurston’s first group date rose during week two.

After Katie, 30, started making eyes at her suitor, he told her she had to stop looking at him that way.

“Maybe I’m looking at you like that on purpose,” the Washington native responded before the duo shared a kiss.

While the competition certainly isn’t over, Andrew wouldn’t be afraid of a proposal if the opportunity presents itself. According to his official cast bio on ABC’s website, the Winona State alum “can’t wait to get married” — and have multiple children — once he finds The One.

“No magic carpet but I still hope to show Katie a whole new world. Tune into @bacheloretteabc to see if our love is a VIBE,” he wrote via Instagram last month prior to the show’s season 17 premiere.

Andrew paired his quote with a laughing video and some fun facts about himself, including that he’s close with his 96-year-old grandmother and makes “the best” margaritas.

“I’ll look a whole lot better by the 4th marg 😂 so let’s make this margarita Monday a thing,” he joked in the caption.

Scroll down to learn more about the “hilarious” contestant: