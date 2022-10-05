Teddi Wright Quits ‘BiP’ in Tears After Ending Things With Andrew Spencer

It’s safe to say Mexico wasn’t Paradise for Teddi Wright. The Bachelor season 26 alum left the beach in tears during the Tuesday, October 4, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

After accepting Andrew Spencer’s rose, Teddi, 25, began to question why she wasn’t “all over” the Bachelorette season 17 alum.

“I really do like Andrew, but I don’t think we’re in the same place as some people that are coupling up a bit more,” she said, noting that she’s “trying to stay open to the process.”

Things escalated when Rodney Matthews arrived and wanted to pursue Teddi.

“I definitely want to get to know Rodney. … I think I am concerned about Andrew. Sometimes I think I’m not as affectionate as he would want me to be [or] as affectionate as I am in other relationships,” she told the cameras. “And I think Rodney getting here has made that clear to me, so I have been feeling kind of bad about that. I’m just really confused.”

After getting emotional, Teddi pulled Andrew for a chat.

“I really didn’t want to come,” she admitted. “I came because I wanted to meet you.”

Andrew agreed. “I want it just as bad as you,” he said. “I feel like you’re going to make me better. … [But] I don’t want to force nothing.”

Instead of waiting to see if Rodney would ask her out (spoiler alert: he wanted to), Teddi opted to leave the show.

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids. … I want to go home and move past this and find that person,” she said.

During a tense chat with producers, Teddi added: “I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I’m just not. I want to go. … I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall arrived for their second shots at love and asked out rivals Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney, respectively. The double date left Justin Glaze, who just made amends with Genevieve after briefly pursuing Victoria Fuller, and Logan Palmer, who gave his rose to Shanae, worried — and for good reason.

“I don’t want to compare, but even the first night with Justin, I didn’t think he was into me like that,” Genevieve told the cameras. “I know Aaron’s into me, like, he’s showing me.”

Shanae also felt that her relationship with James was more “effortless” than with Logan. “I’m feeling really good about James. I can tell how mature he is and that’s sexy in someone,” she said on their date. “I know there’s something there. … But there’s some big, big positives with Logan [too]. I know there’s some things I don’t like about Logan. James just seems so confident. I feel like there’s just so many emotions. It’s scary. Dating is scary.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for a breakdown of who gave who roses at the ceremony and more: