Love at first sight? Bachelor Nation will meet Teddi Wright on the season 26 Bachelor premiere on Monday, January 3 — and it’s clear that Clayton Echard is already smitten with her.

“I don’t know what it is. It’s something about you,” Clayton, 28, told Teddi, 24, in a teaser from the season premiere released on Saturday, January 1. “This is wild.”

Teddi seemingly made a big impression on Clayton after stepping out the limo, which leads the pair to share a kiss on night one.

“Kissing Teddi, I feel on Cloud 9. Cloud 10, if you can even get there,” the former football player said in the teaser as the rest of his suitors looked on in shock at the makeout moment. “I mean, I felt that spark. Wow. Chills.”

While the other women in the house don’t appear to be happy about Teddi sharing a smooch with the Bachelor, her bold move isn’t all that surprising based on her ABC bio.

“Teddi is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won’t be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date,” her network bio reads. “While she is all about forming deep connections, Teddi also wants a man who can have fun with her and who won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!”

The Southern California native is described as a hopeless romantic who is “ready to find her soul’s counterpart” but has “no interest in settling just to settle.”

The nurse is “ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it,” according to ABC, but only time will tell is Clayton is The One.

Teddi, who revealed that she was “terrified of ladybugs” growing up, teased her reality TV debut last month via social media.

“Happy Monday! And speaking of Mondays… 😉 tune in NEXT Monday, Jan 3 on @bachelorabc to possibly see a familiar face,” she captioned a clip of the upcoming season on December 27. “And to see if they let me ‘steal’ him ❤️ #thebachelor.”

In the teaser, Teddi is seen interrupting another woman’s time with Clayton while wearing a sexy, black dress. “Can I steal you?” she asked in the clip before fans saw her making out with the show’s leading man by the pool.

Scroll down to learn more about Clayton’s potential frontrunner: