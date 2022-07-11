California cool! Logan Palmer is one of the many men vying for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s final rose on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

“He’s very, very, super laid back,” host Jesse Palmer teased last month during a TikTok Live. “[He’s a] free spirit. Follows his heart unconditionally. He’s looking for a deep connection.”

The 43-year-old Bachelor alum joked: “He’s not afraid to skinny dip. Logan will take chances people. He also loves corndogs. Like I said, Logan will take chances people.”

The California resident is described as a “beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of someone to share them both with for the rest of time,” according to his official ABC bio.

The network revealed that Logan “loves to hang with his boys” but at this point in his life, he is “ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way.”

The college graduate is “witty, self-aware and goofy,” per his bio. “He is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is.”

Logan has also had a “lifelong” crush on Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) from Seinfeld, according to his profile.

His humor and appreciation of a good joke will become clear during his Bachelorette journey, with Logan poking fun at his conversation skills during night one.

“Here you can see me wrapping up a dad joke,” the contestant wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, alongside two photos of him chatting with the two leads. “Did it land? Tune in to find out #thebachelorette premieres at 8/7 central on ABC.”

Logan won’t be the only one trying to navigate season 19. In a Bachelor Nation first, Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, will be coleads and both be looking for love throughout the show.

“Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing,” Jesse exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on Thursday, July 7. “They made up their own rules along the way, took charge.”

The former football player wouldn’t divulge how the season ends, but he did reveal that both ladies come into their own during the “difficult” journey.

“It’s two love stories, two completely different journeys, [but] people are gonna need a notebook — and take notes — to try to follow who’s dating who [and] what’s going on,” Jesse added. “Because it’s literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun.”

The Bachelorette season 19 premieres on ABC Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Logan: