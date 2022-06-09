Let’s go girls! Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are giving viewers a double dose of romance on season 19 of The Bachelorette — starting with a behind-the-scenes look at night one.

“Double the fun. Double the trouble,” ABC teases in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season. “Double the love. Double the Bachelorettes.”

Rachel, 26, and Gabby, 31, put on a united front during a glimpse of night 1 as the first co-leads in Bachelorette history, per the video. “To love!” they say unison in the clip as they hold up two empty champagne glasses.

The women are greeted by an overwhelming response by their suitors, who yell back, “To love!” The men come in for a group cheers and clink their glasses with the leads, teasing a celebratory start to the season.

The preview also shows Rachel, who is a pilot, and Gabby, who works as an ICU nurse, wearing coordinating red dresses as they begin their journey for love and pose for promo photos ahead of filming.

“I’m Rachel and I’m Gabby,” the ladies say as they walk side by side toward the camera in an empty studio. “And we’re your new Bachelorettes!”

In between shots of the ABC personalities pretending to ride in a red convertible — which they used as the season’s poster snap — fans revisit moments from the girls’ After the Final Rose interviews from last year.

Both Rachel and Gabby are all smiles as they sit next to one another during the ATFR taping, which aired in March. Shortly after being announced as the co-leads for season 19, the women are seen exiting the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles to screaming fans.

Bachelor Nation met Rachel and Gabby on season 26 of The Bachelor as they competed for Clayton Echard’s heart. While the 29-year-old Bachelor ultimately gave his relationship with Susie Evans another chance following a controversial finale, Rachel and Gabby held their heads high and earned the title of co-leads for The Bachelorette.

“I am so happy for her. I truly am!” Rachel said during the AFTR special in March after she was announced as one of the two Bachelorettes. “It’s crazy. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together.”

Gabby chimed in: “I’m a girl’s girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for.”

One month later, ABC released the first photo from the show. In the snap, Rachel wore a cream-colored gown with a saucy slit on the side as she stood beside Gabby on night one at Bachelor Mansion. The Colorado native, for her part, opted for a black, sparkly dress with a deep-V neckline.

Earlier this month, the network announced the contestants vying for the women’s attention this season. The group includes 24-year-old twin brothers Joey and Justin Y. from Connecticut.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

