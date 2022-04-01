Seeing double? After two decades — and more than 40 seasons combined — fans have seen it all on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In fact, some viewers think that the ABC series is beginning to feel redundant, at least when it comes to the contestants, many of whom have started to look alike.

The franchise took the doppelgänger trend to a whole new level in 2016 when they cast identical twins Emily and Haley Ferguson to compete on Ben Higgins’ season of the series. The women, however, didn’t appear to have an issue with trying to woo the same man.

“We’re just not very competitive,” Haley told E! News in January 2016. “We have a mutual understanding of what’s going on here. So we discussed this before we even came on to meet Ben.”

Emily, for her part, claimed, “We’ve talked about it, it doesn’t really matter. Whoever Ben clicks with is just the better twin, obviously! It’s up to Ben, it’s not up to us!”

While the Ferguson sisters are actually related, there are a few more look-alike contestants that have caught Bachelor Nation’s attention over the years. Season 26’s Susie Evans, for example, caused a stir on night one, when viewers couldn’t get over how much she resembled former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

“Hannah Brown? Is that you?” one Twitter user asked in January 2022, sharing side-by-side photos of the former Miss Virginia and the Dancing With the Stars champion. Another fan tweeted, “You’re telling me that’s NOT Hannah Brown?!”

The women appeared to be separated at birth based on their honey-brown locks, wavy hairstyles, pageant pasts and big smiles with similar dimple placement.

When it comes to Bachelorette contestants, season 15’s Luke Stone appears to be a spitting image of Nick Viall, who competed on both seasons 10 and 11 of the series, before helming The Bachelor in 2016.

During his time on Bachelor in Paradise, Luke S. was continually compared to Nick, so much so, that season 6 costar Haley called him “the poor man’s Nick Viall.”

However, the “Viall Files” podcast host didn’t see the resemblance. In September 2019, Nick joked about the difference between the men, captioning a photo of himself, “Not Luke S.” Luke replied, “Correct.”

The Wisconsin native then pointed out that Luke is a “guy with a beard and curly hair,” adding that “multiple people” told Nick that the political consultant “looks nothing like me in person.”

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation stars could be mistaken for twins: