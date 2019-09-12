



With the amount of shade on Bachelor in Paradise, it’s a wonder anyone ever got a tan. Luke Stone called out host Chris Harrison and the show itself for allegedly dramatizing his rose ceremony rejection.

The Bachelorette alum took cringeworthy to another level during the Tuesday, September 10, episode when he offered his rose to Bri Barnes. The model refused to accept it because she did not see a future with him.

Harrison, 48, then stepped in to usher Stone out but not before escalating the awkwardness. “Well, this has never happened before,” he said, adding: “Is there anyone else who would like Luke’s rose tonight? Anyone?”

Stone exited the beach shortly after, but upon watching the moment back, he claimed that the interaction was edited to seem worse than it was. “Chris Harrison did not ‘present my rose’ to the group,” he tweeted on Wednesday, September 11. “In reality I got shut down hugged everyone and left – well done editing team.”

The political consultant insisted that he would not “stand by and let that fly.” He then alleged Harrison’s quotes were inserted after filming. “It’s called a voice over,” he wrote. “Nice try guys.”

Stone later took one final jab at the longtime host. “I’ll drop this I promise – but I just want to say – I’m disappointed in you @BachParadise and @chrisbharrison,” he concluded. “That is all.”

Costar Chase McNary chimed in via Twitter to present some clarity. “Hey bud,” he replied. “I understand you’re embarrassed. However, I recall there was a good bit they did cut out that you should probably be grateful for. So maybe relax on calling out the edits and it will blow over much quicker for ya…”

Four couples remained at the end of the episode leading into the finale: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, and Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

