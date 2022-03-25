Wait a minute! Connor Brennan set the record straight on his future with Bachelor Nation, denying any involvement with season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve reported on Friday, March 25 that Connor, 30, would be competing on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, claiming that he didn’t know when the Tennessee native would join the cast, but alleging that Brennan would definitely be on the show.

The season 17 alum, who previously competed for Katie Thurston’s heart in 2021, addressed the rumor via social media on Friday.

“News to me lmao 😂,” the musician, who is fondly remembered as Connor B. or Connor the Cat due to his night one costume choice, wrote via Twitter in reply to Reality Steve’s claims.

Earlier this week, ABC released the names of 35 potential suitors for the joint-Bachelorette season and Connor was not one of them. There is, however, a set of twins — Justin and Joey — and a man named James, who was originally slated to compete for Clare Crawley’s heart on season 16 of the show.

Connor, for his part, was memorably sent home by Katie, 31, for their lack of chemistry — but he was not soon forgotten by Bachelor Nation.

During the Men Tell All special, which aired in July 2021, the folk singer revealed that he reached out to his exes to inquire about his kissing skills, which prompted a woman named Tara in the audience to offer to test his technique on stage.

“I literally was so flustered, like, my heart was pounding,” the teacher exclusively told Us Weekly during the taping about the makeout. “I don’t even know what I said or did. … I was just like, ‘What is this world?’”

He added: “If a beautiful woman like that walks up on stage and wants to kiss me, I’m going to kiss her. She’s gorgeous.”

Connor’s MTA smooch, however, didn’t stop him from appearing on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise later that summer. After his departure from the show, the TV personality was spotted in Nashville alongside his costar Victoria Paul, sparking romance speculation.

After seeing a clip from his night out with Victoria, 29, on social media, Connor jokingly replied, “They’re married now.” Despite spending time with the season 24 Bachelor contestant, Connor appears to still be single.

Last month, he was announced as one of the many stars coming to The Bachelor: Live on Stage tour.

“Wait why does he look like he’s auditioning to be the newest member of the backstreet boys?? 😭,” the former reality star joked via Instagram in February, while revealing his April tour stops. “Prepare for a night of laughs, dates, games, and of course a little bit of music!!”

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

